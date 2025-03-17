Northumberland Coast National Landscape recruiting new Partnership members

The Northumberland Coast National Landscape is recruiting three new members to join its Partnership.

The Northumberland Coast National Landscape is a narrow stretch of coastline running from the Coquet Estuary above Amble to just south of Berwick-upon-Tweed and it is legally designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Comprising of local people, representatives of statutory agencies and interest groups, Partnership members have an advisory role to ensure that the natural beauty of the Northumberland Coast National Landscape is conserved and enhanced.

The Partnership is seeking people who are passionate and knowledgeable about the Northumberland Coast, its nature or farming and land management, and who want to ensure the designated area remains a special place.

The three vacancies for open seats on the Partnership are: two for farming and land management, and one for nature. If you’re keen to be an ambassador for this protected landscape and provide advice to help steer its conservation, head to Northumberlandcoast-nl.org.uk for the full role profiles.

The roles are voluntary, with a requirement to attend Partnership meetings three times per year and take part in occasional subject-based working groups.

Please email [email protected] to express your interest, if you require any further information or to arrange an informal chat with National Landscape Manager Iain Robson.

The closing date for applications is April 6.