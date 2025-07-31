Northumberland Coast National Landscape Draft Management Plan out for public consultation

The Northumberland Coast National Landscape Management Plan for 2025-2030 is now at public consultation stage, and all views are welcomed.

Northumberland County Council has a statutory duty to publish a Management Plan that sets out policy for the Northumberland Coast National Landscape and it must review the plan every five years.

Between 1st August 2025 and 26th September, the Northumberland Coast National Landscape will be collecting people's views on the Draft Management Plan. Feedback is particularly sought on the vision for the Northumberland Coast National Landscape and:

The strategic aims – where we want to be

The outcomes – the change needed to meet our aims

The measures – what we will collectively do and the position we will take to achieve this

Dunstanburgh Castle, Northumberland Coast National Landscape

The Northumberland Coast National Landscape welcomes comments on the draft plan from anyone who lives or works in the area or who visits it.

You can view the draft Northumberland Coast Management Plan at Northumberlandcoast-nl.org.uk/managementplan and fill in a feedback form with your comments.

Alternatively, a paper copy will be available at:

County Hall, Morpeth, NE61 2AP

Lindisfarne Centre, Alnwick, NE66 1AU

The HUB in Seahouses, NE68 7YL

Berwick Library, TD15 1DB

Bamburgh, Northumberland Coast National Landscape

You can also post your feedback to:

Northumberland Coast National Landscape, Lionheart Local Services Depot, Blackthorn Cl, Alnwick NE66 2ES

What happens next?

A report will be produced outlining the responses received and how these will be addressed, and a revised Management Plan for 2025-2030 will be prepared. Both will be put forward for approval at the National Landscape Partnership meeting in October 2025. The new plan will be adopted by Northumberland County Council and published in December.

The final plan will be presented as an attractive, accessible document with photographs and illustrations.

The Northumberland Coast National Landscape is a legally designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The National Landscape is a narrow stretch of coastline which runs from the Coquet Estuary to just below Berwick-upon-Tweed. There are 46 National Landscapes across England, Northern Ireland and Wales and these areas, alongside National Parks, are the most special landscapes in the country. Previously known as Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, all those in England and Wales were rebranded as National Landscapes in 2023, with their legal designation remaining the same. National Landscapes and National Parks are legally protected to conserve and enhance their natural beauty.