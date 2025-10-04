Northumberland chefs listed among the world’s best

The team from Northumberland's Restaurant Pine learned on Thursday, October 2nd, that Chef-Owner Cal Byerley and Head Chef Ian Waller were recognised as New Entrants in the 9th edition of the Best Chef Awards, receiving a One Knife Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staged in Milan, a city renowned for its cultural, design, and gastronomic significance, this year's event highlighted Milan's international influence and its role as a hub for the world's culinary visionaries. The 2025 edition saw hundreds of chefs from over 69 countries honoured across the Knife tiers, solidifying The Best Chef Awards as the most inclusive celebration of global gastronomy to date.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the program featured thought-provoking panel discussions, exclusive dining experiences, and unique opportunities for chefs to share their knowledge and insights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Best Chef Awards' tiered Knife recognition system provides a comprehensive and inclusive perspective on culinary excellence, with votes cast by chefs and industry professionals from 69 countries worldwide. This unique voting system honours chefs based on their impact and skill across three categories, recognising culinary professionals from six continents:

Left to Right - Pine chef-owner Cal Byerley & head-chef Ian Waller

· Three Knives (The Best): Celebrating the highest tier of culinary mastery, with 126 chefs achieving 80% or more of the maximum points.

· Two Knives (World-Class): Acknowledging 236 chefs who reached 40% or more, representing world-class expertise.

· One Knife (Excellent): Recognising 421 chefs who attained 20% or more, highlighting their significant contributions to the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cal Byerley and Ian Waller from Pine expressed their excitement: "Achieving this recognition for the first time is mind-blowing; it reflects the hard work of the entire team at Pine. We’re thrilled to be listed alongside so many brilliant chefs, individuals we’ve admired for years, who continue to inspire us. It’s all a bit surreal, but we’ll do our best to celebrate when we have some downtime.

Restaurant Pine Interior

Cristian Gadau, Co-founder and CEO of The Best Chef, said: “The Best Chef Awards are more than just a celebration of culinary excellence. They are a reflection of a community that continues to grow and inspire. With nearly double the number of voters this year, we see the global appetite for innovation, diversity, and collaboration in gastronomy stronger than ever. Our mission has always been to create a platform that honours chefs not only for their skill, but also for their vision and impact, while making this world of creativity accessible to everyone who loves food. Each edition of The Best Chef awards aims to create a more inclusive list for everyone, regardless of their background or income, making it less elitist and more inclusive for all humanity.”

For the complete list of The Best Chef Awards 2025 winners and honourees, please visit thebestchefawards.com