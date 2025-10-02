The Alnwick community is continuing to support Ukraine through the delivery of vital aid.

Ukraine Aid Express is a Northumberland-based charity who organise trips to Ukraine to deliver necessities to those who have been affected by the Russian invasion.

Relying on local support and donations, the latest fundraising event at The Costello Centre in Alnwick raised an incredible £810 for the cause.

Alice Good runs the charity alongside Dot Charlton, who also manages storage and distribution of furniture for Ukranians that are moving on into their own housing.

Alice Good (middle) with her daughter, Molly Oliphant and Dot Charlton with some aid for Ukraine.

Alice said: “It started as more of a national thing three and a half years ago. But when generosity dried up, we felt it was easier to concentrate on our local area.

"Local businesses like Barter Books and Jobsons of Alnwick have been very very supportive as well as the Ukrainian community here and the British people.”

Alice explained that the driver for Ukraine Aid Express, Scott Stones takes the funds and buys supplies from various places in Ukraine – supporting their local businesses whilst delivering aid to the areas it is specifically needed.

He then shows the people of Alnwick the difference their fundraising efforts are making through photos and videos.

Ukrainian's receiving supplies from the people of Alnwick.

Alice added: “It is important to feedback to the people that are supporting and are good enough to come to our events and help raise the money, as there’s not much on the news anymore.

"When you mention Alnwick, there is that sense of being a part of something and a sense of community.”

With an aim to protect vulnerable women and girls seeking refuge, Alice also formed nation-wide charity Sunflower Sisters for Ukraine which she runs alongside Northumberland coordinator Debs Moran.

Another who dedicates her time to helping the Ukrainian people is Alice’s nine-year-old daughter. Molly has been involved with the cause since she was five, generously donating her toys and running regular tombola stalls to fundraise.

Alice added: “It’s really nice to see the kids getting involved like that. It’s a collaborative affair, I couldn’t do it without the help of all of these other people.

The next fundraising event is a Christmas coffee morning scheduled on December 6 at The Costello Centre, Alnwick. There will be bake sales and various stalls as well as performances from Ukrainian singer, Viktoriia Rekun.