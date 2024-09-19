Northumberland charity celebrates share of £1million fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A theatre charity in Northumberland has received a £1,000 funding boost as part of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards to support its vital work.

Dragon Tale Theatre Group is dedicated to the ethos of "free access to the arts for all”, offering free vibrant arts sessions to the Prudhoe community, ensuring that anyone interested in theatre can participate in quality arts experiences focused on singing, dancing, and acting.

The £1,000 donation made as part of the Movement for Good Awards will help teach new skills to members of all ages, fostering creativity and confidence. Additionally, it will support their efforts in staging a community pantomime production, bringing people together and enriching their local cultural landscape. The support will make a significant difference to the community, allowing them to maintain an inclusive environment where everyone can explore and develop their artistic talents.

Stu Rutherford-Orrock, co-ordinator of engagements, logistics and partnerships at Dragon Tale Theatre Group has spoken out following the overwhelming support from the public, “The grant is integral to helping us maintain our 'free access to all' offer for anyone who wishes to take part. This is something which is becoming more difficult to uphold and sustain due to rising costs and financial pressures from all directions. We are working harder than ever to ensure that our members can enjoy our offer free of financial burden - the support of Movement for Good is integral in allowing us to continue that.”

Dragon Tale Theatre Group

Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards is giving away over £1million to charities across the year and invites members of the public to nominate causes close to their hearts. 150 awards of £1,000 have been donated to charities across the UK and Ireland. Further winners will be revealed later in the year and Northumberland residents are encouraged to keep nominating by visiting https://movementforgood.com/.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards. Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.

“We are delighted to be able to donate over £1million to good causes each year through our Movement for Good Awards and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the responsible and sustainable asset manager, EdenTree. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Benefact Group has donated over £200million to charitable causes since 2014 and last year was recognised as the third biggest corporate giver in the UK1. The organisation aims to reach £250million in donations by 2025.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.

Visit www.movementforgood.com to nominate a charity now.