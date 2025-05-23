Northumberland Care Residents Fundraise for Mental Health Charity

Staff and residents at a care service in Northumberland have raised much-needed funds for a charity that supports people struggling with their mental health.

Located on Anick Road in Hexham, Oaklands is part of the Cygnet Social Care division, and offers residential support for 15 adults with learning disabilities and complex needs.

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from 12 to 18 May, the team at Oaklands chose to fundraise for the Mental Health Foundation.

The charity focuses solely on preventing poor mental health and the ways to build and protect good mental health.

Activities included arts and crafts to spark conversations around mental health.

The Mental Health Foundation, chosen by staff members and residents, campaigns nationally and with local communities to nurture good mental health as well as researching more effective ways to support mental health.

Throughout Mental Health Awareness Week, donations were made to the charity as the Oaklands team took part in a range of activities. The activities focused on promoting emotional wellbeing and encouraging open conversations around mental health.

Mercy Ibukun, a Support Worker and Mental Health First Aider at the Cygnet Social Care service, reflected on Oaklands successful fundraiser.

She said: “The activities were really insightful and engaging and allowed us to fundraise for a charity that is so deserving. Everyone at Oaklands is proud to have raised money for the Mental Health Foundation. Our residents are really passionate about this cause and enjoyed engaging with staff to help make a difference.

The Oaklands team fundraised for the Mental Health Foundation.

“Staff and residents wanted to fundraise for the charity because of the incredible work they do in promoting mental health, funding research and providing resources that help both individuals and communities manage their mental health.

“It is so important to raise funds for the charity as it ensures that mental health is treated with the same seriousness and support as physical health. This helps to break down stigma and the funding will provide practical help to those who need it.”

Service users participated in arts and crafts, music and games with staff to encourage meaningful discussions about mental health and the vital work carried out by the Mental Health Foundation.

Mercy said: “Mental Health Awareness Week certainly sparked meaningful reflections and there was a genuine effort from everyone to support one another. Fundraising for this amazing charity only increased the warm and safe atmosphere and I hope this charitable feeling will continue.”