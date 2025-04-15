Northumberland care home heroes deliver Easter cheer to cancer charity
Ashington Grange collected a total of 32 Easter eggs and ahead of Easter taking place, residents Irene Pringle, Carole Crate, Bernadette Miller and Alan Hermiston from the care home alongside Erica Stott, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Ashington Grange visited the Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care Head Office in Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne to personally deliver their Easter Egg donation to the charity.
Erica Stott, HC-One’s Ashington Grange Wellbeing Coordinator, said:
“We are really proud of our colleagues at Ashington Grange who kindly donated Easter Eggs to give to the Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care charity.
“It’s lovely to give something back to a local charity and it was our pleasure to hand over the Easter eggs to a great charity who we know make a massive difference within the local community.”
