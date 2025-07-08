A Northumberland campsite are working to be exclusive for all with solo parent and SEN camping weekends.

KMF Camping in Kirkhale have recently announced the introduction solo parent family camping weekends – including separate mam and kids and dad and kids events.

Owner Gillian runs the site alongside her husband Paul. After being bringing her children up for a number of years as a single parent, she wanted to create the atmosphere she would have enjoyed during this time.

She said: “We attract a lot of single parents because we are a small site and the pitches are all very spread out. My husband is very hands on and will help people put their tents up and we have a few tents already put up for people so I think people feel a bit more confident.

A young visitor at KMF Camping feeding the alpacas.

“I know how hard it is going on holiday on your own, especially on a night time when the kids go to bed being sat on your own. “It is something I would have liked in that situation – to go away and be around other parents who are on their own and maybe have a get together space.”

This comes after a successful weekend specifically for families with children with Special Education Needs (SEN), which was fully booked. The campsite has animals on site, such as alpacas, sheep and chickens, which Gillian says have a calming influence on children with SEN.

Gillian added: “It’s nice to be able to do that so families know everyone understands and they aren’t worried. They can be with a group of people who totally get it. Most people who came realised its actually fine to come any time as we are so quiet and spread out.”

Gillian plans to make both the solo parent and SEN weekends a regular thing, as well as hoping to introduce educational visits for children with SEN as well as adults with learning difficulties in the near future.

KMF Camping also run a number of charity events - such as a month of free pitches in March for The Great Tommy Sleep Out to support veterans, and have donated several nights stays with various local charities.

Their chosen charity on site this year is Wansbeck Valley food bank who campers can leave donations for.