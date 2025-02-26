Northumberland author, Lindsey Elms announces new book "Guided by Love" - A Memoir of Resilience and Self-Discovery

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Unbound Press, a soul-led publishing house dedicated to amplifying the voices of unbound women, is thrilled to announce the release of Guided by Love by author, coach and Nine Star Ki Consultant, Lindsey Elms. This poignant teaching memoir charts Lindsey’s journey through the unexpected end of a 20-year marriage, a diagnosis and the profound personal growth that followed.

In Guided by Love, readers embark on an intimate exploration of Lindsey’s path through heartbreak and subsequent autism diagnosis. When her marriage suddenly and unexpectedly fell apart, Lindsey was faced with a choice - to succumb to despair and victimhood, or to use the experience as a catalyst for deeper self-love and purpose. Guided by tools like meditation, mindfulness, and the wisdom of the Nine Star Ki system, Lindsey emerged from this storm more aligned with her authentic self than ever before.

Guided by Love, is a beacon of hope for any woman who has felt unseen, unheard, or shrinking in her life," says Lindsey. "I wanted to show that even in the darkest of times, we have the power to be guided by love and find our way back to wholeness."

Upon receiving her autism diagnosis, Lindsey was able to further understand why she had a unique perspective on the world. Readers will be inspired by the author's courage in not only sharing their personal story, but also their journey of self-acceptance and growth.

Guided by Love is available now for purchase on Amazon and Waterstones for £16.99. https://amzn.eu/d/0gS79gp