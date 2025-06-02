A celebrated Northumberland artist has been appointed patron of the Northumberland Domestic Abuse Services (NDAS).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Ann Rogers, renowned for her vibrant watercolour paintings inspired by the Northumbrian countryside, will bring a unique perspective to NDAS and is expected to enhance the charity's outreach efforts, fostering connection with the community through creative initiatives.

In her role as patron, Mary Ann will collaborate with NDAS on projects designed to empower survivors and educate the public about domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artist’s first official appearance in her new role will be at a Women in Business Charity Lunch organised by NDAS at Wheelbirks Parlour, Stocksfield on June 23.

Mary Ann Rogers. (Photo: Neil Denham)

She said: “Art is more than just a means of expression, it is a way to process emotions, reclaim identity, and rebuild strength.

“I am honoured to support NDAS in its vital work, and I hope that I can assist in raising awareness and providing survivors with a voice. Domestic abuse affects so many, often in silence, and if I can play even a small part then I am privileged to be involved."

Founded in 2005, NDAS offers a range of services to individuals experiencing domestic abuse including confidential support and counselling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation also works closely with local communities to promote awareness and understanding of domestic abuse and delivers educational programmes aimed at prevention and early intervention.

Mary is the new NDAS charity patron.

On average, two women are murdered every week due to domestic violence. Despite these figures, domestic abuse remains one of the least reported crimes, with victims often enduring multiple incidents before seeking help.

In Northumberland, estimates suggest that approximately 64,764 residents aged between 16 to 74 have experienced some form of domestic abuse since the age of 16.

NDAS chief executive Sharon Brown said: "The figures are staggering and a stark reminder of the scale of domestic abuse. At NDAS, we are working every day to provide support to those affected by this hidden epidemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our services are crucial to helping victims find safety, rebuild their lives, and break the cycle of abuse. The need for our work has never been more pressing, and with Mary Ann’s support, we hope to reach even more people in need of help."