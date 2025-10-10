A student who took up a newly-created apprenticeship to boost digital inclusion in Northumberland has revealed how one year on it has transformed lives.

Evie Tait joined the Rural Digital Inclusion project as the first external apprentice employed by Newcastle University in August last year.

The apprenticeship was created thanks to funding from leading UK telecoms network provider Commsworld, as part of the company’s long-term commitment to modernising and transforming Northumberland’s digital infrastructure.

Evie was tasked with working across three partner organisations – the National Innovation Centre for Rural Enterprise (NICRE), Community Action Northumberland (CAN) and iNorthumberland.

Evie Tait, rural inclusion apprentice.

The project was to help people throughout Northumberland cope with the societal shift toward online services where people are increasingly using digital devices to book doctor appointments, engage with council services, shop and do their homework.

Evie said: “For many rural communities, the digital divide is a hugely significant issue, and that’s why projects such as this are so important, to make sure it doesn’t widen even further.”

Evie has played an instrumental role in promoting Techy Tea Parties at Ponteland Merton Hall and the village hall in Stannington – one-off events where locals can drop in and enjoy some free advice about getting online and using technology.

CAN and NICRE, supported by Evie, have worked to recruit a host of digital champions from across the county who pass on their knowledge to those less digital savvy.

Statistics show 15% of the UK population lack decent broadband access, and how in rural areas 11% have no superfast broadband connection – compared to 2% of urban areas.

This in turn impacts on people, with 40% saying they lack the necessary digital skills for modern life, and 14% of households lacking access to learning resources due to insufficient broadband.

Evie continued: “Stannington was brilliant to be involved with, and showed just why our Techy Tea Parties are hitting the mark right across Northumberland. You could actually see people grow in confidence as they realised how they were learning to use their devices.”

Evie’s apprenticeship is set to end around Easter. After that, she will continue working for NICRE to develop a blueprint for digital inclusion for other communities as well as local and regional policy-makers.