Northeast Family-Run Holiday Park Group Invests Millions in Ovingham.
High Hermitage will be the ninth park in the Maguires Country Parks group. The current directors, grandsons of the founder, now plan to invest millions turning it it into a haven of peace and tranquillity for holiday home owners and for wildlife.
Acquired for its prime location beside the River Tyne, the park has already had a name change from High Hermitage Holiday Park to High Hermitage Country Park bring it into line with the group’s existing portfolio.
Next, new owners, the Maguire family, brothers Billy (38) Gilbert (3), and Nathan (25), plan to change a few other things – from upgraded technology like superfast broadband to landscaping and environmental initiatives: They are working with Northumbrian Water to improve the quality of the River Tyne in the area for fish and wildlife and also with local beekeepers raising honeybees on the land. With David Bellamy conservation status awarded to Maguires other parks already, the Maguires Country Parks team is confident of improving not only the look and layout of their new acquisition, but also its contribution to the local ecology.
Nathan Maguire, Director, shared: “While we’re investing in improving the facilities and ensuring they meet the high standards we’re known for, this will not be your old-style candyfloss and knotted hanky caravan park. It will be a stunning, peaceful, owners-only retreat for country lovers. It’s very much for those who enjoy a glass of wine, a book and a barbeque while they listen to the birds from their deck at the end of the day.”
With easy access to local villages and the best of Northumberland’s coast, castles and countryside, plus proximity to the Tyne at its most beautiful, the three brothers who head up the holiday empire are confident High Hermitage will prove a wise investment. They look forward to unveiling the improvements and getting to know their local community.
High Hermitage Country Park opens, July 20th on Main Street, Ovingham, NE42 6HHSee https://maguirescountryparks.co.uk/ or call 0330 005 0121
