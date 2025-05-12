Northeast bartender named as one of the top 10 in cocktail competition

Restaurant Pine's head barman, Luke Riley, has been named as one of the UK's top 10 bartenders in the Diageo World Class Great Britain competition.

Diageo World Class is an annual cocktail competition that takes place across the world, with the GB leg taking place each April. Each year, World Class issues a series of challenge briefs for their owned spirits. Competitors from bars across the UK are invited to submit recipes for original cocktails that meet the specific requirements outlined in each challenge.

From the hundreds of entrants, the top 100 are then selected and invited to attend one of five World Class Judging Roadshow events, held in cities across the country, including London, Bath, Manchester and Glasgow.

During the roadshow segment of the competition, each entrant was challenged to recreate a chosen cocktail serve in front of three high-profile judges from some of the UK's top cocktail bars. The judges evaluated each competitor based on established scoring criteria as they narrowed down the participants to determine the final top ten.

Restaurant Pine's head barman Luke Riley during the competition

Luke was tasked with recreating his cocktail “Golden Hour” for the Singleton 12 of Dufftown “Sense The Moment” Challenge, described as an immersive drinks experience that explores how a person’s sense of touch informs their perception of flavour.

Luke’s cocktail combines Singleton 12-year-old whisky with aromatised mead and caramelised honey. The cocktail is then aged in a specially crafted bottle made from clay sourced around Hexham. It is finished with a kyobancha tea ice cube and a hint of roasted walnut oil.

During the tasting process, the judges were invited to touch and experience the various textures of the bottle and the clay coaster on which the cocktail was served, all while enjoying the drink itself.

The next round will be for the GB finals in Scotland from the 16th to the 18th of June, where the top 10 will be given several more challenges to battle it out for the GB crown.

This will culminate in the crowning of one winner, who will then go on to represent Great Britain on the global stage in Toronto in September, as the World Class final rolls into town, once again offering the top 10 a chance to garner international acclaim in the process.

World Class launched in 2009, and ever since, it has offered bartenders a way of striving to achieve the highest levels of creativity and excellence in their craft. The competition was established at a pivotal moment for the industry, during a time of significant transformation.

Perceptions of the bartending profession were shifting, the revival of classic cocktails was underway, and there was a growing focus on high-quality, artisanal ingredients. Today, submissions to Diageo World Class showcase innovation and excellence and highlight the fact that cocktail culture has entered the mainstream.

Restaurant Pine’s Head Barman Luke Riley said: ‘’Every year, so many bartenders give it their all in this competition, and it takes guts, passion, and a whole lot of hard work to get into the top flight. Massive respect to everyone who puts themselves out there this year – it’s no small thing.’’

He added: ‘’Also, a huge shout out to the Northeast – we had no less than three bartenders representing the region this year, which is amazing to see. I’m really proud to be part of such a strong, supportive scene, it’s safe to say as a region, we’re definitely up there with the best!’’

Sian Byerley, co-owner of Restaurant Pine in East Wallhouses, said: ‘’We couldn’t be prouder of Luke, he’s made a big impact since he joined the team and he’s helping lift our reputation for serving the very best cocktails and mocktails, helping to enhance our pre-dinner guest experience even further.

"We can’t wait to see how he gets on competing against the other nine bartenders in the top 10 and wish him all the best and have everything crossed in the hope that he will go on to represent the region and the nation in Canada in September – Good luck Luke.’’