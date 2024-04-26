North Tyneside’s newest wedding venue now licenced for ceremonies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three stunning rooms at The Exchange 1856 have been approved for wedding ceremonies – the light-filled loft space with sea views, the auditorium with stage and bar for larger weddings and the intimate and historically significant Thomas Brown room.

This beautiful Victorian building, which is located on Howard Street at the heart of the Cultural Quarter, is one of North Tyneside’s most stunning architectural landmarks and has recently undergone a seven-figure transformation.

Every area of The Exchange 1856 has been updated and improved to create a spectacular and glamorous interior. Original architectural features such as fireplaces, ornate architraves and stained-glass windows have been restored and complemented with high quality fixtures and fittings, new flooring, and panelling in soft heritage colours, in-keeping with the overall character of the building.

Wedding ceremonies now available at The Exchange 1856

As well as three very different spaces to hold the ceremony, there are also a range of newly refurbished event spaces to host wedding breakfasts and evening receptions, which can accommodate everything from small gatherings to larger parties with a range of food and drink packages.

The historic surroundings and arched entranceway to The Exchange 1856 provide the picture-perfect backdrop for wedding photography.

Colette Malik, head of weddings at The Exchange 1856, said: “We are delighted to have finally been granted our licence to hold wedding ceremonies within The Exchange 1856.

“This building was used for weddings in the past and we know many local couples were married here so it has a sentimental place in the community’s heart. It’s wonderful to bring the wedding ceremony option back again for local people and we’re sure they’ll be blown away by what we have on offer. Stunning architecture, a rich local history and fabulous food, all in the centre of town. And because we are a new venue, we still have some available dates at short notice for those looking to get married this year.”