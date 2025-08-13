Celebrations marked the official launch of North Tyneside’s £11 million Seafront Sustainable Route.

The two-day event celebrated the completion of the flagship five-mile scheme, which has transformed the borough’s coastline and created safer, greener ways to travel between Tynemouth and Whitley Bay.

On Sunday August 10, volunteers gathered on Longsands beach to help create a spectacular sand mural with Soul2Sand, capturing landmarks at either end of the route and the many ways people will use it.

On Monday, festivities moved to The Links near Spanish City, where heavy showers gave way to bursts of sunshine, bringing a carnival atmosphere with BMX stunt shows, adapted cycle sessions, rickshaw rides and more.

Delivered by North Tyneside Council with support from Active Travel England and Sustrans, and built by Capita, the project represents one of the most ambitious active travel investments North Tyneside has seen.

Stretching from Tynemouth Front Street to St Mary’s Lighthouse, the route includes a new two-way cycleway, upgraded footpaths, additional crossings, and a 20mph speed limit to improve safety and accessibility for all.

Councillor Sandra Graham, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Climate Change and the council’s cycling champion, said: "This project started life as a pop-up cycle lane, which we trialled during the pandemic to give people more space to get out and about safely.

“It proved to be very popular, but it also highlighted where improvements needed to be made, and we promised to come back with something permanent that would work for everyone.”

Key features include: Over 6k metres of resurfaced footpath, 4,675 metres of new cycleway, 2,300 square metres of resurfaced road, 72 new cycle stands, 16 new zebra crossings, 3 new parallel crossings, 2 bus stop build-outs for safer boarding and 1 upgraded toucan crossing.

Carole Patrick, the national cycle network director at Sustrans, said: “We are delighted to have been part of this ambitious project which is offering North Tyneside residents and visitors alike greater opportunities to walk, wheel and cycle.

She added: "Healthier, more sustainable travel brings many benefits, including boosting the local economy and supporting the health and wellbeing of communities."