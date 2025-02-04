North Tyneside funeral directors pay an ‘odd’ tribute to local legend

North Tyneside funeral director, William Purves, paid a fitting tribute to local legend Trevor Davis who died at 80 years old last year.

The funeral team, which is managed by experienced funeral director Gary Staker, donned odd socks throughout Trevor’s funeral service, in memory of the deceased’s dry wit and humour.

It was a friend and executor of Trevor’s estate, Patricia Brady, that came up with the idea:

“I knew Trevor for 50 years, and despite the challenges that came his way, he was always up for a laugh. After he lost his leg, he would say to me “I’ve got odd socks on – but you would never know!”

William Purves team don odd socks

“It became an in-joke, and from then, I would buy him odd socks for Christmas. He had a way of seeing the funny side even at the most difficult times.

“I was delighted the William Purves team were willing to pay their respects to Trevor by wearing odd socks during the service. It was subtle, but a true tribute to his personality and legacy. Everyone who witnessed the service said it was typical Trevor and epitomised his joker attitude.”

Gary Staker, Regional Team Leader for William Purves, said: “We were initially contacted by the executor for the estate, Patricia, to handle the funeral arrangements. After initial conversations with Patricia, it became clear that Trevor was known as being a bit of a joker, and always up for a laugh.

“At William Purves, we’re often asked to personalise funeral services. Be it the choice of music or choosing a unique funeral hearse – like our Land Rover Defender – loved ones often want to celebrate the deceased’s unique personality in the final goodbye.

“We are happy to accommodate these wishes as much as possible to create a unique service that commemorates the deceased’s personality and spirit. In this case, after listening to Pat talk about her memories of Trevor, the team was more than happy to wear an odd pair of socks on the day in memory of Trevor’s strong sense of humour and trendy footwear!”

“We invite anyone interested in personalising a funeral to get in touch, whether it’s a simple gesture or something more extravagant, we’re happy to talk you through the options.”

William Purves Funeral Director’s North Tyneside branch is located on Earsdon Road, Monkseaton.