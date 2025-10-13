A North Tyneside charity founder is celebrating winning the Woman of the Year Award after she was surprised live on TV.

Sarah Harrison, who founded the charity Sarah’s Star after being diagnosed with an incurable illness, was surprised live on ITV’s Lorraine last week by host Lorraine Kelly and her sister Joanne Dunn who had secretly nominated her for the honour.

The moment, broadcast to viewers across the UK, celebrated Sarah’s extraordinary contribution to supporting others living with life-limiting illness.

Speaking from the awards ceremony in London, Sarah said: “Being recognised as a Woman of the Year is beyond anything I ever imagined.

"This isn’t just about me, it’s about everyone who has been part of Sarah’s Star, those who’ve walked alongside us, supported us, and helped bring kindness, dignity, and hope to so many. The North East community has been incredible, and I feel so proud to represent them here today.”

Founded in 2019, Sarah’s Star provides emotional, practical, and social support for individuals and families living with incurable illness. The charity runs community programmes, creative wellbeing projects, and the Living Matters podcast from its base in North Tyneside.

Through Sarah’s Star, Sarah has built a compassionate network supporting individuals and families across the North East and Northern Ireland.