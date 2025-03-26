North Shields veteran tackling 55-hour challenge to support Walking With The Wounded

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 26th Mar 2025, 16:54 BST

A North Shields veteran is pushing his limits in a 55-hour running challenge to support Walking With The Wounded.

Starting Friday 21st May, Jeff Stephenson, 61, will run a 5km circuit every five hours for 55 hours, running through both Friday and Saturday nights, and finishing on Sunday.

A former Royal Marine before serving as a firefighter for 27 years, Jeff is now a personal trainer. Inspired by the Goggins Challenge – 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours – Jeff wanted to create a challenge which was more accessible to everyone.

Jeff explained: "I'm big on mental health and mindset. I wanted to come up with something that pushes you, but anyone can take part in their own way. The biggest challenge will be the lack of sleep. It'll be run, eat, sleep, repeat.”

Jeff has already raised £1790 for the charity which supports injured former British Armed Forces servicemen and women. To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jeffrey-stephenson-1

