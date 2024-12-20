Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Shields Riverside Embankment Walkway has opened to the public in time for Christmas despite challenges, in an effort to improve the town’s accessibility.

The walkway links North Shields’ town centre with the Fish Quay, providing step-free access with route options to suit different needs.

Funding for the scheme was provided by the North East Combined Authority from the region’s Transforming Cities Fund.

It is part of North Tyneside Council’s Ambition for North Shields, which aims to create a more vibrant town centre, a stronger evening and weekend economy, and high-quality public spaces.

The Riverside Embankment Walkway has been designed with environmental sustainability and safety in mind, while also improving the appearance of the local landscape.

Before, the bank was overgrown and the only pedestrian access to the Fish Quay was via steep flights of stairs or difficult gradients of Borough Road, Tanners Bank and Brewhouse Bank.

Despite a delay to the project caused by the need for additional groundworks, the project has hit its revised opening date of December 2024. The final road closures on Tyne Street and Bell Street and Liddell Street have now been lifted.

Councillor Carl Johnson, deputy mayor for North Tyneside and cabinet member responsible for Regeneration, Culture and Economic Development said: “For a long time people have been telling us they wanted better pedestrian links between the town centre and the Fish Quay. It was one of the key things people wanted to see when we consulted the public about our plans for North Shields.

“This bold project has delivered a new walkway that connects the two parts of town more easily than ever before – in such a stunning location overlooking the river, we know it will be popular with locals and visitors alike and bring real benefits to the surrounding area.

“The Embankment Walkway has been a hugely complex project and it has presented different challenges along the way.

We know it has caused noise and disruption for residents and businesses nearby, and we sincerely apologise for that.

“We hope people will enjoy using it as they visit the hospitality on the Fish Quay over the festive season, showing our local businesses their continued support.”

North East mayor Kim McGuinness, said: “I’m pleased that the riverside embankment walkway scheme is now open for people to enjoy.

Along with the Transport Hub, this is a welcome addition to the area and great news for pedestrians who can enjoy improved easy access to the town centre and bustling Fish Quay area.

Nick Corrigan, North East director at Willmott Dixon said: “We are extremely proud to have supported North Tyneside Council in delivering this complex and major infrastructure project which will improve pedestrian access for people in North Shields and the Fish Quay.

“We would like to thank local residents and businesses for their co-operation and patience over the last two years and we hope that the North Shields community and visitors to the area will enjoy the benefits of the new walkway link for many years to come.”