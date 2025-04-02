North Shields pupils flying high with Eagles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Budding basketball stars had the opportunity to train alongside their sporting heroes when they took part in the Newcastle Eagles Hoops for Health programme.

Pupils from St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School in North Shields worked with Eagles players and coaches throughout the initiative, which not only taught the youngsters how to play the sport, but also covered the importance of exercise and nutrition for physical and mental health.

“The Newcastle Eagles and our Year 5 children worked together at St Cuthbert’s learning how to play basketball, building teams, and interconnecting activities to our curriculum through science – looking at the human body and nutrition and well-being – and exploring how exercise makes us feel better, improves our mental well-being, and how teamwork helps make our community stronger,” explained Headteacher Shaun Dillon.

The scheme culminated in an event at the Newcastle Eagles Vertu Motor Arena in Newcastle, where the St Cuthbert’s players were joined by others from across the region for the Hoops for Health Tournament Final and Roadshow.

“The event at the Vertu Arena was a celebration of all the work that went on during the sessions at school, and was a competition involving 400 children from schools across the North East region,” continued Mr Dillon.

“It was our full Year 5 class, and they worked in teams during the class sessions and at the competition.

“The children were split into teams, and each team played a total of 16 matches against teams from other schools. Each match lasted six minutes, and all the teams were delighted and excited to play at least one game on the official Newcastle Eagles matchday basketball court.

“The children had an amazing time and showed a fantastic sporting attitude, determination, and skill in all their games. They also loved meeting coaches and players from Newcastle Eagles, and couldn’t wait to take part in the roadshow.”

Basketball has proved so popular that St Cuthbert’s Year 5 children have been introducing others to the sport.

“There have been a lot of basketball matches on the school playground at break and lunchtimes as our Year 5 sports leaders teach the rest of the school how to play,” said Mr Dillon.

“Basketball fever has taken such a strong hold on our children that our young sports leaders have been working with Victoria Collings, our PE co-ordinator, and our caretaker on installing new basketball nets around the school grounds so that everyone can play the game.”

Hoops for Health has become a regular fixture at St Cuthbert’s, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“We have taken part before, and work as much as we can with local sporting organisations, as it helps connect what the children do at school to real life,” added Mr Dillon.

“It is also incredibly important that our children can see that there is a way for them to be involved in sports away from school, and to have experience of as many different sports and activities as possible at a young age.

“These events are incredibly important as they help the children see the connection between our curriculum at St Cuthbert’s, their own well-being, the collective well-being of the community, and talking play in all this.

“By taking part in practical sessions, as well as coaching sessions with staff and players from Newcastle Eagles, the children can see clear examples of what they are doing in action, and taking part in a competition at such a prestigious venue shows them clear pathways they can follow.”