Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A community defibrillator has just been installed outside the North Shields Masonic Hall thanks to a collective funding effort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding for the defibrillator came from a generous donation from The Freemasons of Northumberland which was supplemented by contributions from various Masonic orders associated with the hall.

Match funding from the Department for Health and Social Care’s Community Fund also helped complete the project, covering the cost of the cabinet as part of the package.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Bartoli, treasurer at Albion Road North Shields Masonic Hall, shared the inspiration behind this initiative: "This project was sparked by one of our committee members who noticed lifesaving defibrillators being installed outside other Masonic halls.

Lewis Bartoli with the defibrillator. (Steve Brock Photography)

“It resonated with our commitment to supporting the community. Not only is it a potentially lifesaving asset, but it’s also a symbol of care, compassion, and Northumberland Freemasons’ commitment to the local community.

“While a defibrillator has been available inside the hall for years, this external unit ensures community access at all times, especially as the hall is often closed during weekdays.

“We’re proud to have this equipment available for public use. Of course, we hope it never has to be used, but it’s reassuring to know it’s there. This initiative underscores the Masonic commitment to community care, ensuring safety and support for all who live and work in North Shields.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Provincial Grand Lodge of Northumberland, through the Richard Henry Holmes Masonic Benevolent Fund, donates approximately £160,000 each year to local charities and good causes throughout Northumberland, Newcastle, and North Tyneside.

This commitment aims to boost the impact of worthwhile projects and positively shapes communities across the region.