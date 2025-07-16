North Shields 800 has announced a £132k grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to celebrate and conserve the town’s rich past.

This year, it is 800 years since a small village made up of simple huts called shiels was founded on the north bank of the River Tyne where North Shields Fish Quay stands today.

Created as a small fishing port to serve Tynemouth Priory, it grew into the thriving harbour town of North Shields.

North Shields 800 year long celebration including a programme of activities, events, exhibitions and performances that celebrates the town’s past, present and future.

The Heritage Fund grant is now supporting 10 exciting projects that will share and safeguard the maritime, industrial, railway and arts heritage of North Shields.

It has been awarded to the Linskill and North Tyneside Community Development Trust which will manage the funds on behalf of North Shields 800.

The 10 projects will educate and inspire younger generations, capturing traditional songs, music and stories, documenting the lives of local people through the past 800 years, and celebrating some of the town’s oldest buildings.

Projects supported by the Heritage Fund grant include: North Shields Voices, The Old Low Light, Deeds, Words, Danger, North Shields Textile Map, 800 Years of Harmony, Threads of Time, North Shields by Rail, Nile Street Celebrations, and I Love North Shields the Community grants scheme.

Simeon Ripley, chief executive of the Linskill and North Tyneside Community Development Trust said: “I am delighted that The National Lottery Heritage Fund has provided a generous grant to support the delivery of an exciting programme of heritage-focused celebratory activities and events this year."

North Shields 800 has brought together 50 local organisations to help plan and develop the celebrations, making sure the town’s vibrant and diverse communities, school children and people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities are included.

Simon added: “These will provide local people of all ages with the opportunity to learn about different aspects of their town’s fascinating history and accomplishments.”

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “We’re delighted we can support this programme of events that will delve into the varied heritage of North Shields and explore the fascinating stories that have shaped the town.”