As part of the North Shields 800 celebrations, a free pop-up cinema will showcase a series of short films that reflect the town’s rich heritage, creativity and community spirit..

The cinema will take place at The Beacon Shopping Centre from October 23 – 25 from 11am to 4pm as visitors are invited to drop in and enjoy locally made films that shine a light on the people and stories that make North Shields unique.

Sir Alan Campbell MP, chair of the North Shields 800 Committee, said: "This Pop-Up Cinema is a brilliant example of how our community is coming together to celebrate North Shields’ past, present and future. These films capture the voices of the people and the spirit of the town."

Elected mayor of North Tyneside, Karen Clark, said: "North Shields 800 is about local pride, celebrating our heritage and creativity. The Pop-Up Cinema gives everyone a chance to enjoy the incredible films produced to mark this special anniversary year."

An aerial image of North Shields from short film My North Shields, produced by Write on the Tyne CIC and Wey Aye Man Drones.

Manager of the Beacon Centre Andrew Bradley added: “We’re delighted to be hosting such a standout event as part of the North Shields 800 celebrations. We’re sure it will capture the imagination and delight our shoppers.”

The pop-up cinema is part of a wider programme marking North Shields’ 800th anniversary, celebrating the town’s maritime, industrial and cultural heritage.