Described as "The Oscars of North Northumberland" On Wednesday, 25th September, the North Northumberland Voluntary and Community Awards 2024 took place at Berwick Rugby Club in a memorable evening celebration, with The Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland and The High Sheriff in attendance.

These annual awards recognise and celebrate the invaluable contributions made by volunteers and community groups across North Northumberland. Supported by Bedmax Ltd, the event showcased winners and runners-up from various sectors of the voluntary community.

The evening was hosted by Kevin Archer, who served as Master of Ceremonies. Although Lord Joicey, President of the North Northumberland Voluntary Forum, could not attend in person, he sent a heartfelt message of congratulations to all the winners and expressed deep gratitude to everyone who volunteers and supports the community across the region.

The event was organised by Fiona Calder, who received special thanks during the ceremony for her tireless work within the North Northumberland Voluntary Forum. Her dedication has been instrumental in ensuring the continued success and impact of these awards and the wider support of the voluntary sector.

2024 Winners with The Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland and The High Sheriff

Awards Presentation

One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Lady Crossman Lifetime Achievement Award by The High Sheriff of Northumberland, Lucia Bridgeman. This prestigious award is given to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the voluntary sector over the past decade or more, inspiring others through their selfless service. The 2024 Lady Crossman Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Enid Turnbull for her support to the North Northumberland Hospice Care Team. The runner-up award was presented to Sally-Ann Rogerson for her work with the Girls' Brigade in Seahouses.

On receiving her award, Enid said: "This is really quite moving."

Award Categories and Winners:

Lady Crossman Lifetime Achievement Award winner Enid Turnball & The High Sheriff of Northumberland

The Grass Roots Award , celebrating smaller community groups that operate on limited budgets with no paid staff, was presented to the RNLI Berwick upon Tweed Lifeboats with WoolPak (Wooler Parents and Kids) as the runner-up.

, celebrating smaller community groups that operate on limited budgets with no paid staff, was presented to the RNLI Berwick upon Tweed Lifeboats with WoolPak (Wooler Parents and Kids) as the runner-up. The Project Organisation of the Year Award , for projects or organisations running for more than 12 months, went to the Border Links Cornhill Group, with the Berwick upon Tweed Coastguard Rescue Team as the runner-up.

, for projects or organisations running for more than 12 months, went to the Border Links Cornhill Group, with the Berwick upon Tweed Coastguard Rescue Team as the runner-up. The Volunteer of the Year Award , recognising the individual who has made the most significant contribution to the local voluntary sector, was awarded to Lewis Bruin, with Jane Lovell as the runner-up.

, recognising the individual who has made the most significant contribution to the local voluntary sector, was awarded to Lewis Bruin, with Jane Lovell as the runner-up. The Commercial Business Support Award acknowledges businesses that actively support their communities. This year, Berwick & Wooler Hospice Care North Northumberland Charity Shops took home the award, with Berwick Rangers Football Club as the runner-up.

Barbara Huddart, speaking on behalf of Bedmax, brought the evening to a close by describing the event as "The Oscars of North Northumberland." She praised the awards for shining a light on the priceless and often unseen work of the region's unsung heroes, remarking, "They truly are the stars within our communities."

This marks the third year that Bedmax has supported the awards, and Barbara emphasised how inspirational the event is for the company. She expressed sincere gratitude to all the volunteers and organisations whose dedication continues to uplift the community, ensuring that no one is left isolated or unsupported. Their service is vital in making North Northumberland a stronger, more connected place to live.