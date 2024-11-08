North East’s first physical ‘safe haven’ service sees 182% increase in monthly referrals

The national mental health non-profit, Everyturn Mental Health has seen a rise in monthly referrals to its Safe Haven service in Northumberland – increasing by 182% since opening earlier this year.

Everyturn, which provides crisis services across the North East, opened the Safe Haven in Ashington in April 2024, following a £1 million investment from NHS England and NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB).

Since opening to the public six months ago, the Safe Haven based at ‘The Bothy’ in Ashington has seen 528 people referred to the service, with monthly referrals increasing by 182% from April to October.

This surge comes during a difficult time for many people in the region, facing various social, environmental, and economic challenges. Data shows that almost two fifths (39%) of people accessing the Safe Haven are experiencing issues with housing, food, finance, employment, or benefits.

Everyturn Mental Health's Safe Haven at 'The Bothy' in Ashington, Northumberland

The Safe Haven, which offers a dedicated high-street space for specialist support, has seen significant improvements in the people accessing the service – with 88% seeing a reduction in feelings of mental health distress.

Tracy Bruce, Head of Community and Crisis at Everyturn Mental Health, said: “It is incredible to see the positive impact that the Safe Haven has had so far for people across all of Northumberland and the physical presence in Ashington, has been welcomed as a place for local people to get support.

“We’re expecting that demand for the Safe Haven will increase as we head into a winter of unknowns – so it’s vital that people who are in mental health distress know that there is support available to them and nobody has to struggle alone.”

Following the initial success of the Ashington Safe Haven, Everyturn Mental Health is gearing up to open its second facility, with a referral-only space set to open in Newcastle city centre this month.

Levi Buckley, chief delivery officer at North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), said: "Mental health distress can happen to any of us, and we're working to improve the range of services so people can get the right support at the right time.

"The Bothy offers something different – not just help in a crisis, but help with the problem that caused the crisis, like housing, money, alcohol or drugs. The team can also put you in touch with various services depending on what kind of support you need."