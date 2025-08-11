North East Skinny Dip returns to Druridge Bay this September to support mental health
In its 13th year, the event is a popular annual mass skinny dip which aims to raise funds for Northumberland and Tyneside Mind to improve local mental health services.
As well as fundraising, the event acts as a celebration of life, nature, and our physical bodies – providing a rare opportunity to step into vulnerability and challenge the beauty myth.
This year’s dip will take place on Saturday, September 28 at sunrise, and people are invited to make a pledge of just £20 to take part with every penny going to charity.
Since 2012, over £160k has been raised for the charity and organisers are currently on track to hitting this year’s goal of £25k with 800 pledges already made.
The North East Skinny Dip is a ticketed event. Click here to sign up.