North East Skinny Dip returns to Druridge Bay this September to support mental health

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 11th Aug 2025, 14:33 BST
The North East Skinny Dip. (Image by Claire Eason)placeholder image
The North East Skinny Dip. (Image by Claire Eason)
The North East Skinny Dip will return at sunrise on Druridge Bay this September to support mental health charity.

In its 13th year, the event is a popular annual mass skinny dip which aims to raise funds for Northumberland and Tyneside Mind to improve local mental health services.

As well as fundraising, the event acts as a celebration of life, nature, and our physical bodies – providing a rare opportunity to step into vulnerability and challenge the beauty myth.

This year’s dip will take place on Saturday, September 28 at sunrise, and people are invited to make a pledge of just £20 to take part with every penny going to charity.

Since 2012, over £160k has been raised for the charity and organisers are currently on track to hitting this year’s goal of £25k with 800 pledges already made.

The North East Skinny Dip is a ticketed event. Click here to sign up.

