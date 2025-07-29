North East runners compete in celebration of traditional Lakeland sports

Running clubs from across Northumberland and the North East are among those heading to the Lake District this Thursday 31 July, to take part in one of the country’s foremost celebrations of traditional sports against the dramatic backdrop of the Lakeland fells.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme includes grass cycling races between 300m and 3,300m for riders aged under-10 up to adults, and will culminate in a finale bunch race called ‘Devil Takes the Hindmost’. There are also handicapped grass track running events, ranging from 90m to 800m for both juniors and seniors.

Ambleside Sports officially gets underway from noon with the prestigious 9 mile Rydal Round Fell Race, which has a mass start from the centre of the arena and take runners around the Fairfield Horseshoe. A variety of guides races will also take place throughout the afternoon, all more easily viewed by spectators as they follow a direct course up and down the fellside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, the rarely seen grass track cycling is fast and exciting, with competitors racing on track bikes with no brakes and one fixed gear on a flat, grass track. It’s a highly skilled sport and big-name cyclists including Katie Archibald and Victoria Pendleton both started out racing on grass.

Grass track cycling, Ambleside Sports

Other highlights for this year’s family-friendly event include Cumberland and Westmorland Wrestling, with Ambleside Sports recently named as the official championship venue for the All Weights World Championship.

Meanwhile, the Ambleside Senior Fell Classic is one of the most important races in the hound trailing calendar and sees specially bred hounds race along an artificially laid scent trail of aniseed, oil and paraffin over a cross country course.

A carnival atmosphere at the main arena will include a variety of food and drink, an arts and crafts tent and other local traders. Finally, not to be missed are special children's races in their own arena; aimed at junior school age, they are free to enter on the day.

Visit https://amblesidesports.co.uk/ for more information.