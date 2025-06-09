North East home visits opticians raise nearly £900 for charity with Ullswater Way hike

A home visiting opticians service based in the North East has completed a charity challenge for Carers UK – raising £885.

The Specsavers Home Visits team hiked the entire circumference of Ullswater Way, setting out from Glenridding as they took in the sights and sounds of the lakes.

Scott Thomson, Kelly Rowe, Cheryl Hall, Dalton Sproates, Jane Sanders, Joanne Buck, Lauren Wynn and Rebecca Rose from the Specsavers team completed the hike, supported by friends and family.

Specsavers Home Visits opticians bring all the expertise and equipment of a store optician with them on the road, with everything modified to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for customers who are unable to go into a store.

The Newcastle business, which is based in Sunderland and covers the North East and Cumbria, serves on average 10,000 customers a year.

Reflecting on the hike, customer services director Kelly Rowe says: ‘It was a real team effort to make our way round the 20-mile route, but we are delighted we were able to all make it and raise money for such a worthwhile cause.

‘A lot of our work providing eye tests on the road is in care homes so we know how much difference this money will make on the ground.’

Carers UK supports, connects and champions more than 6.5 million people in the UK who are caring for loved one who is older, disabled or seriously ill. They provide advice and information through their website and publications, reaching carers and bringing them together through local volunteers and online.

They also campaign for carers' rights and innovate to find new ways to help carers both at work and at home.

Specsavers’ team of experienced mobile opticians provide a comprehensive eye care service and customers can benefit from a free NHS-funded eye test, a wide selection of glasses and high standards of care – all from the comfort of their own home. Specsavers Home Visits covers more than 90% of the UK.

The Specsavers Home Visits teams can also visit customers in care homes and sheltered housing. For more information, call Specsavers Home Visits service on 0191 933 6468 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests.

To find out if you’re eligible for a Specsavers home visit please follow the steps here: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/eligibility