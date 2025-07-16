A Northumberland dog befriending charity which secured vital funding from LNER is encouraging other good causes to do the same.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wag and Company reduces loneliness and social isolation for older dog-lovers, through regular visits from a volunteer and a furry pal.

The charity received funding from the LNER Customer and Community Investment Fund enabling them to recruit more volunteer teams and increase the number of visits each week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LNER is now accepting applications for 2026 funding. Small and medium-sized charities looking to deliver projects aligned with three key LNER values - better for planet, better for people and better for places are being encouraged to apply.

Wag and Company making a community visit.

Diane Morton, founder and chair of Wag and Company, said: “The funding provided by LNER has allowed us to recruit 40 new volunteers and their dogs who’ve brought companionship, comfort, and joy to over 200 older people across the North East.

“The new volunteer teams have enabled us to deliver an additional 3,000 individual visits, offering not just a friendly face and a wagging tail, but a vital lifeline. The LNER funding has made a real difference to so many people and I would encourage other charities to submit a bid.”

Rachael Wilson, Community Investment manager at LNER, added: “We’re incredibly proud to be able to support projects which have such a profound impact on people’s lives. We’re really looking forward to supporting more charities in 2026 and eagerly await those applications.”

Awards of up to £10,000 are available to charities based within 15 miles of the East Coast Main Line. The application window is open until August 25 2025.