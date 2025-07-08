North East applicants wanted

(BBC) The Repair Shop: Casting Open

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricochet is currently looking for individuals and communities to take part in upcoming filming for The Repair Shop.

This award-winning BBC One programme features a team of Britain's most skilled craftspeople, who restore items that their owners fear may be beyond saving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We can repair various objects such as furniture, clocks, toys, tools, ceramics, leather, artworks, shoes, musical instruments, radios and much more!

APPLY NOW!

Your item doesn’t have to be antique or expensive, just something special to you with a heartfelt story.

If you, a friend or family member have a treasured item that's seen better days and you think our experts can help, we’d love to hear from you.

You can apply online by visiting https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part/the-repair-shop or clicking this APPLICATION LINK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We encourage you to apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions, please do get in touch.

For further information about Ricochet please visit www.ricochet.co.uk. You can find out more about The Repair Shop by visiting our page at https://www.bbc.co.uk. Recent episodes of The Repair Shop are also available to watch on BBC iPlayer.