North East applicants wanted

By REBEKAH SHELL
Contributor
Published 8th Jul 2025, 12:08 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 12:48 BST
(BBC) The Repair Shop: Casting Open

Ricochet is currently looking for individuals and communities to take part in upcoming filming for The Repair Shop.

This award-winning BBC One programme features a team of Britain's most skilled craftspeople, who restore items that their owners fear may be beyond saving.

We can repair various objects such as furniture, clocks, toys, tools, ceramics, leather, artworks, shoes, musical instruments, radios and much more!

APPLY NOW!placeholder image
APPLY NOW!

Your item doesn’t have to be antique or expensive, just something special to you with a heartfelt story.

If you, a friend or family member have a treasured item that's seen better days and you think our experts can help, we’d love to hear from you.

You can apply online by visiting https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part/the-repair-shop or clicking this APPLICATION LINK.

We encourage you to apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions, please do get in touch.

For further information about Ricochet please visit www.ricochet.co.uk. You can find out more about The Repair Shop by visiting our page at https://www.bbc.co.uk. Recent episodes of The Repair Shop are also available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

