No festive rest for the Fenwicks ahead of All England Cup final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Christmas Day will be business as usual for greyhound trainer Jimmy Fenwick and his family who are dreaming of a second Premier Greyhound Racing All England Cup win on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ashington handler’s alarm will sound shortly before 6am on Wednesday morning, but the unwrapping of gifts and festive treats won’t take priority over his training responsibilities with the northeast’s most prestigious competition only days away.

Jimmy qualified kennel star Wicky Ned for the All England Cup final on Friday night at Newcastle Stadium where a bumper festive crowd is expected to watch the £20,000 to the winner race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory would make Wicky Ned the most decorated greyhound in the UK this year. The brindled two-year-old is currently only one of two greyhounds to have won three Category One competitions since January – the other being Mark Wallis’ New Destiny.

The Fenwick family with Wicky Ned.

Jimmy last lifted the All England Cup in 2019 with champion racer Ice On Fire. Five years on, he now believes he has the greyhound to repeat that achievement on his home track.

“The greyhounds always come first,” said Jimmy. “It’ll be a 6am start for the team and like every day we’ll keep our routine the same because we know it works for the dogs.

“We’ll squeeze a Christmas dinner in at lunch, but otherwise it’s business as usual. Consistency is so important, so Christmas Day will be no different for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a great year for Wicky Ned, but it would become even better if he could win the All England Cup and that’s our goal. We’re pleased with the draw, if he traps well and leads at the first bend we’ll be very hopeful.”

Meanwhile connections of Slingshot Skylah will guarantee a carnival atmosphere trackside with more than 170 racegoers travelling down from Glasgow to support the outsider of the race.

The three-year-old black bitch is trained by Brain Fairbairn and owned by Craig Armstrong, both retired footballers. The pair will celebrate the conclusion of their first year racing greyhounds at the weekend, and Craig can’t wait for the evening.

“There are no expectations, we’re just over the moon to be in the final,” said Craig. “Before the semi final we had 170 people travelling down from Glasgow – I think on the night we could be looking at more than 200 joining our party now Skylah is in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s so exciting for everyone and it will be the perfect way to celebrate a magnificent year for the team.

“We have so many people interested in ownership and bringing a greyhound into their homes when their racing careers finish. That’s what it’s all about for me.

“Skylah will be the outsider, but her best work will be done towards the end so if she’s two or three lengths off the pace down the backstraight you never know!”

Tickets for Premier Greyhound Racing All England Cup finals night on Friday, December 27, are available to purchase from £8 by clicking here. Doors open at 5.45pm with the first of 12 races off at 7.08pm.

2024 Premier Greyhound Racing All England Cup final: Crooks Coco, Unanimous Leon, Wicky Ned, Silverhill Ben, Hardwick Mighty, Slingshot Skylah.