Newcastle school breathes life into ‘endangered’ instruments

A bold new initiative at Dame Allan’s Schools in Newcastle is breathing life into rare orchestral instruments at risk of disappearing from the national music scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Endangered Instruments programme offers pupils from Year 3 to Year 11 the chance to learn and master often-overlooked instruments — including the viola, French horn, oboe and bassoon —alongside the cello, which, though not nationally endangered, has seen a decline in players at Dame Allan’s. The scheme has already inspired 20 pupils to join its first cohort.

The driving force behind the programme is the Schools’ Director of Music Katherine Medway, a French Horn player herself from the age of nine. She said: “These instruments are (integral to / important part) an orchestra. Without oboes, bassoons and French horns, a full orchestral sound simply isn’t possible. The viola, often overshadowed by the violin, adds incredible depth and richness. She is being supported by Bonnie Brinn, Music & Drama Coordinator at Dame Allan’s Junior School, who is working with the youngest members of the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to give our pupils access to the full range of musical experiences and, in doing so, help secure the future of these endangered instruments.”

Pupils at Dame Allan's Schools are preserving 'endangered instruments' as part of a new school programme

The decline in young people choosing these instruments reflects a national trend. Recent arts funding cuts have reduced support for specialist instrumental training and the high cost of these instruments also poses a barrier; a bassoon, for example, can cost several thousand pounds, making it far less accessible than a guitar or keyboard.

Miss Medway said that this decline creates a domino effect. “If schools don’t introduce children to these instruments, there’s a real risk they’ll never pick them up at all. This impacts the future of music conservatoires and professional orchestras, who rely on a steady pipeline of young talent.”

The programme was funded by a generous legacy donation from Allanian Dorothy Richardson, who was a professional singer and expert voice coach, and covers the cost of instrument hire and provides up to 30 fully-funded lessons per year. Pupils are encouraged to take part in school concerts and ensembles, gaining invaluable performance experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To meet the practical challenges, Dame Allan’s has brought in a specialist double reeds teacher for the oboe and bassoon, while the violin teacher has expanded their lessons to include the viola.

Interest in the scheme has already surpassed expectations, with strong uptake across the Schools.

Eloise Rose, a Year 10 pupil who recently rekindled her passion for the French horn through the programme, said: “I used to play the French horn but after COVID I had to stop playing, as there weren't many teachers available who taught French horn. The Endangered Instrument programme is an amazing opportunity and has given me the chance to play an instrument I love again!”

Fiona, who is in Year 11, is a Dame Allan’s Music Scholar and Choral Scholar at Newcastle Cathedral. She added: “I’ve never played a woodwind instrument before, so the Endangered Instruments programme has opened up a brand-new opportunity for me to learn the oboe. It’s important that these instruments aren’t forgotten, and this programme makes it much easier for pupils like me to access the teaching and support to keep them alive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, Dame Allan’s hopes to secure further funding to sustain and expand the initiative. Miss Medway is also keen to explore partnerships with external organisations to bolster support.

"Music is at the heart of Dame Allan’s,” she said. “The programme goes beyond preserving endangered instruments — it’s about inspiring the next generation of orchestral musicians and enriching our entire musical community."