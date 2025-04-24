Newcastle pupils step out for charity

Pupils from all age groups at St John Vianney Catholic Primary walked from the school premises in West Denton to the parish church to raise funds for this year’s CAFOD (Catholic Agency for Overseas Development) Big Lent Walk appeal, which challenges participants to walk 200km in 40 days.

“On Monday 24 March, we went on a Big Lent Walk to raise money for CAFOD, and to have the opportunity to think and pray for our global neighbours who suffer poverty and hardship,” said Steph Langford, Assistant Headteacher at St John Vianney, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“The Lent Walk also reminded us that Pope Francis invites us to be ‘pilgrims of hope’ this Jubilee Year, and this was an opportunity for us to go on our own mini pilgrimage.”

Each child made a Lent cross, which was placed at a point outside the church, where the walkers then gathered to say prayers.

“During the season of Lent, the children at St John Vianney have been praying for their global neighbours living in poverty,” Mrs Langford continued.

“As part of our Lenten journey, we took part in the Big Lent Walk to raise money for CAFOD. The walk began at school, following a CAFOD assembly, and ended with a Celebration of the Word around a focal point outside our parish church.

“Each class made a Lent cross to place on the focal point, and these will be displayed in school throughout the season.”

The first Big Lent Walk took place in 2023, when 250,000 children from 650 schools across the UK donated to the cause, which works to support disadvantaged communities in countries such as Afghanistan, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and Ethiopia.

“Lent is a time of prayer and reflection, and, during the season, we encourage the children to think and pray for our brothers and sisters living in poverty and suffering hardship,” added Mrs Langford.

