Newcastle man reaches half-way point on 11,000-mile motorbike journey across America to raise awareness of MND

Motorbike fan Christopher Gordon has braved monsoon rain and dust storms as he travels 11,000 miles across the US to help raise awareness of motor neurone disease (MND) on both sides of the Atlantic.

Christopher Gordon, from Newcastle, set off on his journey across 48 states of the US in 48 days on August 13 and has now reached Florida, the most southerly point in his epic seven-week trip.

He is taking part in the challenge in memory of his beloved sister, Sandra, who died from MND – a terminal, neurological disease – in November last year.

Since leaving the start point in Las Vegas, Chris has battled some torrential storms, making his journey on board an iconic Harley-Davidson even more challenging. But as he approaches the last leg of his trip, he says he is in ‘good shape.’

He said: “The weather has been really weird. From absolutely biblical rain to dust storms I’ve pretty much seen it all. But remarkably, I’m on track and the bike and I are doing really well.

“Some days I’m covering more than 500 miles a day, others more like 200 and I treat it a bit like a job, fitting my hours around meals and breaks and then finishing each day at around 4pm. In between, it’s just me and the bike and I take time to listen to my thoughts. There’s nothing like it for clearing your head. Obviously Sandra and my family are never far from my mind.”

Christopher is also using the challenge as an opportunity to spread the word about MND – a disease which affects around 5,000 people in the UK at any one time, leaving many unable speak, eat or even breathe.

He said: “When I stop for a break lots of people come to chat to me and ask me what I’m doing and why. It’s made me realise that all of them, without fail, have heard of MND – or ALS as it’s known in the US – and many people know someone who has the disease. It makes me even more determined to do everything I can to raise funds and awareness.”

The final leg of Chris’ journey will see him head west across the continent taking in some of America’s biggest sights including the Grand Canyon and a chance to ride on the famous Route 66. He is due to complete his challenge in Las Vegas on 30 September.

To keep up to date with Christopher’s progress you can follow him on Facebook at 48 States 48 Days. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com and search for Christopher Gordon.

For more information about MND and the support available in the Newcastle area visit www.mndassociation.org/tyneandwear