Newcastle Hospitals Charity receives £1,500 donation from local housebuilder

Newcastle Hospitals Charity has received a £1,500 donation from Barratt Homes West Meadows @ Arcot Estate development in Cramlington.

Newcastle Hospitals Charity works to make a positive impact by supporting patients, staff and wider communities of Newcastle Hospitals, alongside funding a range of different initiatives from cutting-edge cancer research to ward refurbishments and everything in between.

The donation was made in alignment with Barratt Developments Community Fund, an initiative committed to supporting communities in the areas where the housebuilder has a development under construction.

Teri Bayliss, charity director at Newcastle Hospitals Charity, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to the team at Barratt Homes for their generous donation. We wouldn’t be able to do the work we do without the generosity of supporters who help us to continue to go further for our hospitals, improving the health and wellbeing of patients, staff and the wider communities of Newcastle Hospitals.”

Emily Watson, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ West Meadows @ Arcot Estate, said: “We’re so pleased to be supporting Newcastle Hospitals Charity through our Community Fund initiative. The work they do plays such a crucial role in nurturing the patient experience across the area. We recognise the importance of supporting their mission and we hope that our donation will make a difference.”

