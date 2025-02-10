Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter in Longbenton has a brand new roof as well as a new purpose-built volunteer hub, thanks to a grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The shelter’s staff had been working with a gaping hole in the roof and no suitable space where they could base their volunteers.

Now they have a pristine new roof and a new volunteer hub has been built, with lockers to safely store belongings, an area for training, and a kitchenette.

North Tyneside Council is partnering with North Tyneside VODA to deliver the UKSPF programme, which is funded by the UK Government with the North East Combined Authority. Through UKSPF, North Tyneside Council has invested over £1.2 million through a range of grants.

Staff, volunteers and contractors from Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter with Councillor Karen Clark.

Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter helps animals that are lost, unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned, covering the North East from its base at Benton North Farm in North Tyneside.

Chief Executive Chris Bray said: “The new roof was badly needed. We dreaded the words ‘there’s a storm coming’ as we knew this would likely mean more damage to a very old roof. It was not a good environment for our fantastic team to work in.

“Our funds are always prioritised to help the animals, but to do this well we recognise we need to make sure our staff and volunteers are well looked after, with well-maintained facilities.

“The grant has paid for a new volunteer hub in a former shell of a building on the end of the kennel blocks. It’s now being transformed into a comfortable space for our loyal and dedicated team of volunteers.

“Nothing we do would be possible without our amazing team, they put so much energy into caring for our animals, and it’s brilliant to be able to provide them with decent buildings to work and take breaks in.”

Councillor Karen Clark, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing said: “Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter does vital work caring for unwanted animals, reuniting lost pets with their owners, and finding them loving new homes.

“Their fantastic team of volunteers work hard and have very rewarding roles that help them build friendships and connections in their communities. We are delighted to have helped the shelter with this important investment in their new roof and volunteer hub.”