Newcastle community invited to nominate a local good cause to win £1,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
The homebuilder is giving those living in and around the area the chance to nominate local groups, organisations or individuals they think are most deserving of a helping hand - whether that be a small sports team or simply a charity who are working hard in the community.
Taylor Wimpey North East is currently building homes at Heathwood at Brunton Rise and local residents can submit their suggestions by emailing the name of the nominee, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated, to [email protected]
All nominations will need to be received by Saturday 31st August and Taylor Wimpey will then select one group, organisation or individual to receive the £1,000 donation.
Sarah Whittingham, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “Our community chest competition is just one of the ways we support the communities in which we build.
“The prize will support the upkeep of an important, local organisation and we encourage anyone who is a part of or knows of a charity, group or organisation in Newcastle to get in touch and nominate them for a chance to win our £1,000 prize.”
Term and Conditions
Terms and conditions apply. The promoter is Taylor Wimpey North East, Rapier House, Colima Avenue, Sunderland, Tyne & Wear, SR5 3XB
The competition starts on Thursday 1st August 2024 and the deadline for nominations is Saturday 31st August 2024. Nominations must have been received by midnight on this date in order to be considered.
Nominations should be submitted to [email protected]
Nominations are open to residents of the UK. Anyone under the age of 18 must seek the permission of their parent/guardian before submitting a nomination. Only one nomination per person will be counted.
The following prize is available to be won: £1,000 to be paid by BACS transfer.
The nominations will be reviewed by Taylor Wimpey North East, who will select the winner. The winner will be informed by 16th September 2024.
To read Taylor Wimpey’s privacy policy visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/privacy-policy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.