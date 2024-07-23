Newcastle Building Society bucks the trend again as it opens doors to one-of-a-kind new branch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle Building Society has thrown open the doors of its new branch in North Shields, bucking the national trend of branch closures and securing the future of financial services in North Tyneside.

The first customers at the Society’s new branch within the YMCA North Tyneside community building on Church Way were welcomed by Society colleagues on Thursday 18th July, marking the latest phase in a multi-year, multi-million-pound investment into high streets and communities in the region.

The new branch extends a long-term partnership between the charity and Newcastle Building Society. Providing financial services alongside YMCA North Tyneside’s popular café and gym builds on the success of similar community partnership branches in Yarm, Hawes, Wooler, and Knaresborough.

As well as a full range of branch services and a dedicated financial advisor, the new branch will have bookable community spaces for local groups and charity to use free of charge.

Despite a national trend of bank branch closures, Newcastle Building Society remains committed to face-to-face services and over recent years has opened branches in several new locations by sharing space with community organisations and helping to restore access to financial services in places where banks have left town.

"Lara Waters, 38, a member at Newcastle Building Society’s new North Shields branch, said: “It’s great to see Newcastle Building Society keeping financial services alive in North Shields with a modern new branch. It’s going to be so easy to pop into the YMCA, grab a coffee at their cafe and then manage my finances face-to-face with the friendly and supportive team now the new North Shields branch is open.

“Older and younger generations can all benefit from having access to a branch. I prefer to deal with my finances face-to-face rather than online because I find it reassuring being able to manage my money with a familiar face. It’s great to know that I can continue to pop in anytime to top-up my savings and update my passbook or get support and advice.

“With so many branches disappearing from my local area, being within easy reach of a branch gives me the peace of mind and choice that I wouldn’t otherwise have without Newcastle Building Society.”

Newcastle Building Society's new YMCA North Tyneside community partnership branch

Since 2015, more than 6,000 bank branches have closed across the UK, including several in North Tyneside, forcing customers to travel miles to get to their nearest branch and making it harder for some people to manage their money.

Andrew Haigh, chief executive officer at Newcastle Building Society said: “Access to face-to-face financial services and advice is vital in our communities, so we’re delighted to open the doors of our new North Shields branch and start a new phase in our long-term commitment to the town.

“Banks continue to abandon places like North Shields, but we believe our communities are always better with branches. Sometimes that means thinking creatively about branches, and working collaboratively with YMCA North Tyneside means we’ve been able to secure the future of financial services in North Shields. Building on the success of our other community partnership branches, we’ll be helping people make the most of their money and providing local financial expertise for generations of people.

“Branches help knit their communities together. Our branch colleagues support several local charities which includes volunteering their time to YMCA North Tyneside, and by creating a new community space in the building we’re looking forward to giving local groups a place to meet in the heart of the community.”

As part of the investment into North Shields, the Society’s previous branch on Bedford Street has now closed and members are encouraged to visit the new branch.

Future investment includes work on a new flagship community branch in Newcastle city centre, and a collaboration with North Tyneside Council to open a new branch in Tynemouth, following the planned redevelopment of the library.