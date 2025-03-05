Newcastle brewery following Nature’s Path

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is delighted to have entered a partnership with Wylam Brewery in Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having remained almost derelict for many years, the building re-opened in Newcastle's Exhibition Park in 2016 and quickly established itself as one of the city's main leisure attractions and venues for food, live music, events, and celebrations including weddings.

The Wylam is also a fully operational working brewery with its products enjoyed in quality pubs and bottle shops across the UK and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, beer drinkers can raise a glass in support of the wildlife charity’s conservation work in the regon, for, every time they purchase a can of a new, easy drinking beer, aptly titled: Nature’s Path, the Trust will receive a 10p donation.

Wylam Brewery.

The beer is a 4.2% Limonata Pale Ale and brewed using fresh lime & lemon zest.

As part of this special collaboration with the Trust, Hickey The Rake has been rebranded Nature’s Path' this beer is an ideal beverage to relax with and enjoy. It can be purchased directly from Wylam Brewery’s web store from April or in a can from a number of local stockists.

Additionally, the Brewery has adopted the Trust as its Charity of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Truscott, Wylam Brewery Marketing & Communications Manager says: “We are delighted to work alongside the Trust, an organisation that is doing great work to maintain our green spaces and help wildlife prosper.

“We hope proceeds from Nature’s Path will assist the staff at the wildlife charity as they protect future generations of life and greenery in stunning reserves across the North East.”