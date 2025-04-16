Newbiggin Maritime Centre opens accessible viewing platform with free each mobility hire
From April 14, the platform became officially open to the public, featuring a brand new telescope allowing visitors to spot the local wildlife and landmarks across the Newbiggin-by-the-Sea coast.
The viewing platform can be accessed by the centre’s three beach wheelchairs, DeBug wheelchair, and all-terrain rollator walker – which are now completely free to hire.
Shannon Ford from Newbiggin Maritime Centre said: “As a charity owned building it has always been Newbiggin Heritage Partnership aims to ensure that Newbiggin’s maritime heritage is shared by all, regardless of their mobility.
"Having sought funding to install a wheelchair lift, all terrain wheelchairs, a hoist, and a full-size changing table, the opening of the viewing platform, installation of wheelchair friendly tables and a powerful tourist telescope which enables everyone to see the important features of the area, is Newbiggin Heritage Partnership’s latest project.”
