Newbiggin Community Rowing Club finds new Berth at Co-op for its sea-going Skiff

A Community Rowing Club has found a berth at Newbiggin Co-op for its skiff – a 22 foot-long sea-going rowing boat.

Colleagues at Co-op went ‘over-board’ to help the community rowing club when they heard that it was looking to find a home for its skiff in Newbiggin, and offered the club a berth in its gardens, adjacent to the promenade and overlooking the North Sea.

The skiff will be ‘blessed’ at an event later this summer, and also needs a name with residents able to cast their vote for the boat’s name in the Newbiggin Co-op from a shortlist which recognises characters from Newbiggin’s past. Those casting a vote at the store by 8 June will also be entered into a draw to win a Co-op hamper. The community can choose from the following names: ‘Bella Arkle’ Isabella Jane Dawson 1902-88 ; Katharine Robinson (nee Milburne) c1600 ; Louisa Taylor (nee Brown) 1880-1945) or, Hannah Clarke (nee Armstrong) 1877-1955.

Jane Small, of Newbiggin Community Rowing Club, said:“We are delighted to see our skiff find a home in Newbiggin, we are so grateful for the support of the Co-op, Elizabethan Hall and Northumberland County Council, for the part they have played in making our journey so far possible. We are really looking forwarding to ‘blessing’ and naming the boat at an event later this summer and, would love to hear from members of the community who would like to get more involved in Newbiggin’s skiff.”

The rowing club aim to use the boat – which was crafted in the Elizabethan Hall, Spital, during 2017-18 - to revitalise rowing as a community activity in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea for people of all ages, whether that is helping to launch, maintain or row the boat.