New Wheels, New Beginnings: Northumbria Cars drives hope for those with bad credit

Northumbria Cars, a family-run business that has been serving the North East for over 30 years, is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to offering car finance solutions to those with bad or poor credit.

Specialising in providing finance options for individuals who may have thought it impossible to secure a vehicle, Northumbria Cars continues to help local people pave the way for a brighter financial future.

Under the leadership of Director Peter Jackson, Northumbria Cars has become a beacon of hope for those struggling with credit issues. "The key to our success is dealing with real people, offering the right service, and enabling them to make a better future for themselves and their families," says Peter Jackson. "Credit goes a long way, and we’re here to help our customers start or rebuild their credit journey."

For the past decade, Northumbria Cars has helped over 8,000 customers get into new vehicles, thanks to their tailored financial solutions. Every day, the team at Northumbria Cars successfully secures finance for customers and their mission is clear: to make car ownership accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial past.

Peter Jackson, Owner and Director of Northumbria Cars handing over the keys to a customer

Northumbria Cars' commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in the continuous stream of 5-star reviews they receive. Steven Roberts, a repeat customer, shares his experience: "Just recently bought a car from Northumbria Cars, this is my second time and still unbelievable service. The team always go the extra mile for you, and I couldn't recommend them enough."

Kelsey Struthers echoes this sentiment: "Recently bought my new car from Northumbria Cars, and they were amazing from start to finish! The staff made me feel at ease and kept me updated throughout the whole process."

Peter Jackson's vision for Northumbria Cars goes beyond just selling cars; it's about building a better future for the people of the North East. By offering finance solutions to those with bad credit, Northumbria Cars is helping individuals take the first step on their credit journey, paving the way for greater financial stability and success.

About Northumbria Cars

Northumbria Cars forecourt

Northumbria Cars is a family-run business based in the North East of England, specialising in offering car finance to those with poor or bad credit. With over 30 years of experience, the company has helped thousands of customers secure vehicles and improve their credit status. Their customer-centric approach and commitment to the community have earned them a loyal following and a reputation for excellence.