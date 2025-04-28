New Trailblazing Arts Event at Embleton

Meanwhile across the road at the historic 12th century Holy Trinity Church will be two exhibitions of work - one by Northumberland wood sculptor Luca Serra, who will also be carrying out free carving demonstrations throughout the day and another display by textile artist Carrie Buchanan, whose work explores local folklore and ancient musical instruments. They will be able to share stories of their work with you from 11am till 4pm (please note the regular Sunday service takes place 10am-11am so entry to the exhibition is after this.) Embleton parish meeting room, next to the church, will also be serving refreshments and cakes. As part of the event, along the road at nearby Rock Village, Tin Shed artist and printmaker Hannah Forsyth will open up her art studio to visitors 10.30am-4pm. (See studio address on the event page at www.thetinshed.co.uk/events/art-in-embleton) To add even more art to this amazing event, the annual spring exhibition by Howick Art group, is taking place at nearby Howick village Hall over the weekend.