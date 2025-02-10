New project at Warkworth to protect the sand dunes

New work set to start at Warkworth Dunes in mid-February will focus on managing and protecting the sand dunes. The sand dunes in the Northumberland Coast National Landscape provide vital habitat for plants, insects, reptiles and birds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, some parts of these fragile and precious dune ecosystems are in poor condition. Invasive plant species, often introduced accidently by humans, are pushing out specialist plants that only grow here. Without action and continued management, these invasive plants would take over and this rare, vital habitat will be lost.

The work is being carried out by local contractors as part of the LIFE WADER project, in collaboration with the landowners, Northumberland Coast National Landscape and other project partners. This project aims to reduce river pollution at source, improve water quality, restore wildlife rich habitat and combat climate change through nature recovery. It is co-funded by the European Union and led by Natural England in collaboration with the Environment Agency, Tweed Forum, and Newcastle University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two types of invasive scrub will be mechanically removed at Warkworth Dunes. While these scrub plants can be used by birds for food and nesting, they are able to grow anywhere. Whereas fragile plants like orchids and the bloody cranesbill (the county flower of Northumberland) can only grow in the dunes and therefore need to be protected to survive.

A new project will protect the sand dunes at Warkworth

National Landscape Nature Recovery Officer Mark Middleton said: “Although the presence of diggers may look destructive initially, the dunes will soon recover, and this work is important for protecting and managing them. Bare sand will be created, which is integral to a well-functioning dune system. Additionally, the grasses and flowers that live in the dunes will soon regrow.”

The work will be completed quickly with minimal intrusion for people using the area and there will be signs indicating where the work is taking place. Similar work is taking place as part of the LIFE WADER project in the Northumberland Coast National Landscape at Bamburgh Dunes, Embleton Links and at Buston.

For further information, please contact Nature Recovery Officer Mark Middleton on [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more about the Northumberland Coast National Landscape at Northumberlandcoast-nl.org.uk.

Warkworth Dunes

LIFE is the EU’s financial instrument supporting environmental, nature conservation and climate action projects throughout the EU. The LIFE Water and Disturbance Environmental Restoration (WADER) project is led by Natural England in collaboration with the Environment Agency, Tweed Forum and Newcastle University.