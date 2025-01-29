New patient-inspired sensory room opens in Hexham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new sensory room has opened at a hospital in Hexham following feedback from its mental health patients.

The room, unveiled at Cygnet Hospital Hexham, has been designed to help patients who have been hospitalised with mental health struggles. It is now part of the environment on Franklin Ward, a 10-bed Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit at the Annick Road site.

The room boasts colour changing spot lights in the ceiling, a projector which casts a moving, colourful bubble image onto the wall, a textured wall panel, a colour changing bubble tube with floating fish and Bluetooth speakers which can be used by patients to play music, relaxation sounds and mindful/relaxation scripts.

The aim is to reduce anxiety and create a welcoming space for patients who may find hospital environments challenging.

Occupational Therapist Sarah Prinn explained: “The patients identified this as a need because sometimes the ward can be overstimulating and create sensory overload due to the level of noise, aggression and challenging behaviours which can be present.

“This room can now provide a quiet space off the main ward and can improve the experience of our patients, offering coping strategies in a safe and quiet environment.

“Our new sensory room will enhance the experience of the patients during their stay in what can be a difficult and restricted environment, by giving them the opportunity to develop and use coping strategies learnt within therapy.

“We hope it will reduce the number of incidents of self-harm and violence and aggression, leading to a calmer environment on the main ward.”

Hayley Porter, Ward Manager added: “I am so proud of what we have managed to achieve, particularly at this was co-produced after patient feedback. We like to really listen to the voices of our patients, and make sure they receive the support they need.

“I am confident this small environmental change will make a significant difference to our female patients. Everyone has worked so hard to get this vision turned into a reality and it looks amazing.

“We all can’t wait to see the difference it is going to make.”