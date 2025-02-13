New owners of Wooler Hostel donate earnings from their first social night to the Glendale Gateway Trust
A raffle at their February social supper raised £82, which was then presented to Glendale Gateway Trust (GGT) CEO, Karen Froggatt, which will be used towards the Wooler and Glendale Food Bank.
This comes after the hostel was recently taken over by couple, Hannah and Tim Bateson who have exciting plans to host more events and creative workshops at the site, as they generously vowed to donate 10% from any social event to GGT.
Their first social supper considered of a two course, home-cooked dinner, with team quizzes, treasure hunt, games, a raffle and other entertainment.
Karen from GGT said: “Hannah and Tim have settled into the hostel and Wooler life extremely quickly. They are brimming with ideas to make Wooler Hostel more accessible to the local community. Visitors can expect a warm Wooler welcome and lovely home cooked food.
"The money raised at the recent social evening and raffle donated to the Glendale Gateway Trust will go towards the Glendale and Wooler food bank.
Karen expanded: "We wish Hannah and Tim every success and we know the Wooler Hostel will go from strength to strength.”
Hannah and Tim are also organising a unique ‘Dig for Victory’ project at the hostel which will operate as a communal allotment run by volunteers, as well as a social space with warm drinks and bakes.