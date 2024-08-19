New owner to town centre cafe.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After twelve plus, busy years serving wonderful food and great coffees, and with their imminent retirement, Tina and David have decided to hand over the reigns of their popular cafe to the new owner Shane Cameron.“It’s been a great time serving our customers but it is now time to step away and give the cafe a new, exciting future with Shane.”

Moving from the small premises on Bailiffgate into Market Street, gave Tina and David the opportunity to serve their menu to the great people of Alnwick, it's holiday makers and to the people just passing through for a coffee in a more central premises. "We understood the need to cater for all types of customers including vegan, vegetarian and gluten free requirements."

"We would like to thank all our customers, past and present and to the friends we have made." The cafe has been frequented over the years by famous cricketers, local and national news presenters, famous pop musicians including Bucks Fizz - who are still "making their minds up" and radio personalities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Again, we thank you all. We are hanging up our aprons on Tuesday 27th August.