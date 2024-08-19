New owner for Olive Branch Cafe in Alnwick
“It’s been a great time serving our customers but it is now time to step away and give the cafe a new, exciting future with Shane,” they said.
Moving from the small premises on Bailiffgate into Market Street gave Tina and David the opportunity to serve their menu to the great people of Alnwick, its holiday makers and to the people just passing through for a coffee in a more central premises.
They said: "We understood the need to cater for all types of customers including vegan, vegetarian and gluten free requirements.
"We would like to thank all our customers, past and present and to the friends we have made."
The cafe has been frequented over the years by famous cricketers, local and national news presenters, famous pop musicians including Bucks Fizz and radio personalities.
They are hanging up our aprons on Tuesday, 27th August.
