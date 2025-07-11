Work has begun on a brand-new outdoor community labryrinth and ‘reflective garden’ in Wooler.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project is being carried out by Wooler United Reformed Church (URC) and will provide a safe space for quiet conversation, meditation and contemplation.

The labyrinth is a design that forms a single path leading from the outside to the centre and back again. The space will consist of a paved or bricked surface, three benches and a pergola for wet weather, four planters with flowers and herbs and an information board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area has also been thoughtfully designed to accommodate wheelchair users and be as accessible as possible.

An image of what the planned labryinth could look like.

Wooler URC community minister, Fliss Barker said: “We wanted to create an outdoor space for reflection, prayer and contemplation. The labyrinth will have outdoor seating, planters and will be a reflective garden for the whole community to use.

“Labyrinth designs date from the mists of time, carved into rocks, painted, even stitched into fabric. They were a feature of many cathedrals, marked out on the floor as an invitation to prayer and an opportunity to reflect on where you are in your life.

“We very much hope that this Labyrinth will be well used by local people, schools, walkers, church members and visitors.”

Work for the project begun on July 7. On Saturday, September 20th, there will be an official opening ceremony for the labyrinth which will be located at Wooler URC Car Park.