New NWR (National Women’s Register) Group launches in Berwick Upon Tweed on 22nd July

Due to demand in the local area NWR (National Women's Register) are opening a new group in Berwick Upon Tweed offering women in the area an opportunity to connect, engage in meaningful discussions, and form lasting friendships. The first meeting takes place on Tuesday 22nd July at 2pm in a central location.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why Join the Berwick Upon Tweed NWR?

Stimulating Conversations : Engage in lively discussions on various subjects, from current events to personal passions.

: Engage in lively discussions on various subjects, from current events to personal passions. New Friendships : Build lasting relationships with local women who share your interests and values.

: Build lasting relationships with local women who share your interests and values. Social Events : Enjoy a range of activities beyond regular meetings, including outings, speaker events, and more.

: Enjoy a range of activities beyond regular meetings, including outings, speaker events, and more. Online activities and Events – gentle exercise classes, online discussion groups, virtual coffee mornings, expert speakers, short courses and book clubs

Speaking on the launch, Claire Kendrick, Chief Executive for NWR, said:

NWR has walking groups, book clubs and day trips

“We are so excited to bring an NWR group to Berwick Upon Tweed. This group will be a fantastic way for women to meet new friends and participate in vibrant, thoughtful discussions. It’s all about creating a welcoming, supportive space for women to connect, engage and feel part of our community.”

How to Get Involved

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women interested in coming along for a free trial session or joining the Berwick Upon Tweed NWR group are encouraged to complete the contact form on the Berwick Upon Tweed page of the NWR website https://nwr.org.uk/network/groups/berwick-upon-tweed/ so we can send full details about the meetings.

About NWR

NWR members meet for a food tasting!

NWR is a national membership charity that combats social isolation by connecting women for conversation, debate, and social events. With groups across the UK and a thriving online community, NWR offers a platform for women to discuss a wide range of topics—from current affairs and the arts to travel and lifestyle—within a friendly and supportive setting.

Membership costs £37/year which gives access to a local group and a myriad of online activities and events.

For more information, visit nwr.org.uk